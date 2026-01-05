Finance
UK Christmas grocery sales rose 2.5% year-on-year, says NielsenIQ
UK Christmas grocery sales rose 2.5% year-on-year, says NielsenIQ
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - UK grocery sales were 19.6 billion pounds ($26.4 billion) over the four weeks to December 27, an increase of 2.5% on the previous year, market researcher NielsenIQ said on Monday.
However, it said sales on a volume basis fell 0.2% year-on-year.
($1 = 0.7429 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Explore more articles in the Finance category