LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Friday that talks to join the European Union's defence fund SAFE had broken down, adding it would only agree something that is in the national interest and representing value for money.

"While it is disappointing that we have not been able to conclude discussions on UK participation in the first round of SAFE, the UK defence industry will still be able to participate in projects through SAFE on third country terms," said Nick Thomas-Symonds, Britain's minister for European Union Relations.

"Negotiations were carried out in good faith, but our position was always clear: we will only sign agreements that are in the national interest and provide value for money."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)