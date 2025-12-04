Britain seeks new sites for large nuclear plants, energy minister says

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain is to identify suitable sites across the country for a potential large-scale nuclear plant, including in Scotland, the energy minister said on Thursday.

Britain’s Labour government has said nuclear plants will play an important role in helping the country meet its climate targets, decarbonise its electricity sector and create jobs.

“I've commissioned (Great British Energy-Nuclear) to identify suitable sites across the UK that could potentially host another large-scale nuclear project, including in Scotland,” Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said at an industry event on Thursday.

Scotland currently has an effective ban on new nuclear facilities, with the Scottish National Party opposed to new projects and able to block them through devolved planning powers.

“In the end, these are going to be decisions for a Scottish Government. But you know, we want to maximise the opportunities for the whole of the United Kingdom,” Miliband said.

There are currently eight sites approved for nuclear development in Britain. Last month, the government selected the Wylfa site in North Wales for its first small nuclear power station.

The decision angered the United States which had wanted a large, U.S.-led plant built there as part of its greater involvement in the UK's energy sector.

Any plans for new large nuclear projects would be subject to financial decisions taken in future government spending reviews, Miliband said.

Britain has pledged almost 18 billion pounds ($24.02 billion) to the large-scale Sizewell C nuclear plant, being built in eastern England, which is expected to cost a total of 38 billion pounds.

Great British Energy-Nuclear is a UK government-owned organisation focused on coordinating and advancing the nuclear energy sector.

Miliband said the organisation would report back on potential new sites in autumn next year.

($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)