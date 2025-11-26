UK faces emerging gas supply risks as demand falls slowly, energy operator warns
UK faces emerging gas supply risks as demand falls slowly, energy operator warns
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's energy operator said on Wednesday that gas will remain critical for energy security into the next decade and warned of potential shortfalls on the coldest days.
The National Energy System Operator said in its first gas security of supply assessment after being established last year that overall gas demand will decline as Britain decarbonises, but peak-day demand will fall more slowly, leaving risks if progress on cutting emissions stalls or if major infrastructure fails.
The report, which looks ahead to winters in 2030/31 and 2035/36, said Britain will continue to draw on a diverse mix of sources - including domestic production, Norwegian imports, liquefied natural gas, European pipelines, storage and biomethane - though output from the UK Continental Shelf will keep shrinking.
NESO said mitigating measures may be needed to maintain resilience, including reducing peak-day demand, maximising existing infrastructure and developing new supply options.
"Gas remains a critical component of Britain's energy security - keeping homes warm, powering industry and supporting electricity generation during periods of peak demand and low renewable output," said Glenn Bryn-Jacobsen, director of energy systems and resilience at National Gas.
"In considering potential solutions, it is essential to look at both the gas supply landscape and the investment required in network infrastructure."
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Paul Simao)