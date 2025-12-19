LONDON, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - British retailers have reported ‍a ‌pre-Christmas slump in sales and they are ⁠gloomier about their ‌prospects for the start of 2026, according to a survey published on Friday.

The Confederation ⁠of British Industry said its gauge of how retail ​sales compared with a year ‌earlier worsened to -44 in ⁠December from -32 in November.

The CBI's gauge of expected sales for the month ​ahead deteriorated to -57 from -24, the weakest reading since expectations for the month of March 2021, when Britain was still ​in ‍the midst of ​the COVID-19 pandemic.

Official data published earlier on Friday showed retail sales fell last month, the latest in a string of data suggesting a slowdown in the ⁠broader economy ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget at ​the end of November.

The CBI's survey was conducted between November 24 and December 11. Of 161 respondents, ‌60 were retailers and 85 were wholesalers.

