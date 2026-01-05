(Corrects number of mortgage approvals in first paragraph)

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The number of mortgages approved by British lenders for house purchase fell to 64,530 in November from 65,010 in October, and consumer credit grew at a faster pace, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that there would be 64,400 mortgage approvals in November.

The figures showed consumers borrowed at a faster rate in the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' November 26 budget.

Net consumer borrowing rose by 2.1 billion pounds ($2.82 billion) in November, well above than the 1.1 billion-pound forecast in the Reuters poll of economists and the biggest increase since November 2023.

($1 = 0.7446 pounds)

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)