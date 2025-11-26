UK inflation expectations fall sharply to 3.7% in November - Citi/YouGov
UK inflation expectations fall sharply to 3.7% in November - Citi/YouGov
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
LONDON (Reuters) -The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months fell to 3.7% in November from 4.2% the previous month, a survey by YouGov for the U.S. bank Citi showed on Wednesday.
Citi said the reading could boost the chances of a December rate cut by the Bank of England, after British inflation slowed last month for the first time since May.
Long-term inflation expectations also fell to 3.9% in November from 4.2% in October, Citi's monthly survey showed.
"If this downgrade is replicated, both over time and across the various inflation expectation surveys, we think it could challenge the idea prevalent in the MPC that expectations are an ongoing barrier to both a lower terminal rate and a faster pace of cuts," Citi economists wrote.
The BoE had paused its quarterly pace of rate cuts earlier this month, over wariness about sticky high inflation, although it was by a narrow margin, with the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voting 5-4 against cutting rates in November.
Consumer price inflation dropped to 3.6% in October from 3.8% in September, its joint-highest since January 2024, the Office for National Statistics said on November 19.
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)