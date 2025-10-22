Home > Finance > UK house prices rise 3.0% year-on-year in August
UK house prices rise 3.0% year-on-year in August

October 22, 2025

LONDON (Reuters) -Average house prices in the United Kingdom in August were 3.0% higher than a year earlier, down from an upwardly revised annual increase of 3.2% in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Growth in property prices slowed sharply in recent months after hitting a two-year high in March when homebuyers rushed to complete sales before an expiry of a tax break on many house purchases.

Private-sector rents were 5.5% higher than a year earlier in September, down from 5.7% in August and the smallest annual increase since November 2022.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Joe Bavier)

