Tesla UK sales fall 19% in November, New Automotive data shows

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tesla's UK car sales fell 19% year-on-year in November, preliminary data from research group New AutoMotive showed on Thursday, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker continues to lose ground in Europe to its Chinese rivals.

After halving in October, the automaker's registrations fell to 3,784 cars in November from 4,680 cars a year earlier, while registrations for Chinese automaker BYD more than tripled.

Tesla has been struggling to attract buyers as legacy automakers and Chinese rivals roll out newer, more affordable models, while backlash over CEO Elon Musk's political views adds to its market share erosion.

Overall, total new registrations in Britain fell 6.3% from last year to 146,786 units in November, according to New AutoMotive's preliminary data.

