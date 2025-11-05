(Reuters) -Britain's new car market rose by just under 1% in October, according to preliminary industry data released on Wednesday, with battery electric vehicles accounting for one in every four new cars in the month.

The latest industry outlook expects the overall market to breach two million units this year for the first time since 2019, data by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed.

The final figures for October will be published at 0900 GMT.

