UK's Starmer outlines growth mission after budget tax rises
Posted on November 30, 2025
MANCHESTER, England, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will set out on Monday his economic vision for the rest of the Labour government's parliamentary term in a speech that builds on last week's budget, his office said.
He will present the "broader mission" of his government's drive to boost economic growth, Downing Street said, following finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget last week, which raised 26 billion pounds ($34.41 billion) of taxes.
Starmer's centre-left Labour Party trails behind the right-wing Reform UK in opinion polls. The next national election is due to be held by mid-2029 at the latest.
Despite winning a historic landslide election last year, Starmer is under pressure from his own lawmakers to regain the initiative after a tough first year in charge, marked by U-turns over key policies and continued angst over the public finances.
Starmer will talk about removing "unnecessary regulation", his office said.
"Rooting out excessive costs in every corner of the economy is an essential step to lower the cost of living for good, as well as promoting more dynamic markets for business," Starmer will say, according to excerpts of his speech published by Downing Street.
His speech will also focus on helping more people into work - by raising access to apprenticeships and training, and removing barriers to employment for people who have been "written off" because of neurodivergence, disability or mental health problems.
($1 = 0.7555 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy BruceEditing by Gareth Jones)