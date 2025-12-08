Finance

UK inflation to average 2.5% in 2026, OBR forecasts

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 8, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

LONDON (Reuters) -British consumer price inflation is set to average 2.5% in 2026, according to estimates by the Office for Budget Responsibility published on its website on Wednesday ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget statement.

In March, when Reeves announced a half-yearly budget update, the OBR said it expected inflation of 2.1% in 2026, only slightly above the Bank of England's 2% target.

However, inflation in the 12 months to October stood a 3.6%.

The OBR upgraded its inflation forecast for 2025 by 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%.

The country's budget watchdog expects price growth to return to the 2% in 2027, a year later than it forecast in March.

Official data, published last week, showed inflation cooled to 3.6% in annual terms in October, bolstering market expectations of a quarter-point cut in interest rates by the Bank of England in December.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; writing by Suban Abdulla; editing by William James)

Related Posts
EU Commission objects Universal Music's Downtown dealEU Commission objects Universal Music's Downtown deal
EU strikes deal to further weaken corporate sustainability lawsEU strikes deal to further weaken corporate sustainability laws
EU needs new approach to spending to boost growth, ECB's Sleijpen saysEU needs new approach to spending to boost growth, ECB's Sleijpen says
;