Rank Group warns $53 million hit from UK gaming tax changes
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
(Reuters) -British gaming company Rank Group Plc is expecting a hit of about 40 million pounds ($52.9 million) to its annual operating profit from the UK's tax changes from April 2026, including an increase in remote gaming duty and abolition of bingo duty.
($1 = 0.7560 pounds)
