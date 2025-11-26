UK bank shares rally as sector dodges fresh taxes in budget
UK bank shares rally as sector dodges fresh taxes in budget
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
By Lawrence White
LONDON -Shares in British banks rose on Wednesday as finance minister Rachel Reeves spared them from fresh targeted taxes, following months of speculation she might increase a levy on the sector to help plug the gap in public finances.
Reeves made no mention of any tax increase specific to banks in her speech, nor did a document from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility analysing the budget and unusually published ahead of her speech.
Bellwether domestic lenders Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest were up 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively, on Wednesday having earlier fallen, while more internationally-focused HSBC and Barclays gained 1% and 3.2%, respectively.
Those gains outpaced a 0.6% rise in the broader FTSE 100 benchmark.
Fears among finance executives that Reeves might tap lenders to help her out of a fiscal hole rose in August after a think-tank called for a new levy on the interest lenders earned from deposits held at the Bank of England, sending their shares down sharply.
Bank stocks have since rallied after media reports downplayed the likelihood of fresh taxes on a sector which Reeves is hoping to cajole into lending more to businesses in order to fuel growth, a key plank of Labour's agenda.
The decision to skip fresh bank taxes marks a repeat of Reeves' first budget a year ago, when lenders similarly feared a raid on their profits which never materialised.
British banks have enjoyed a run of bumper profits in the years since the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, as interest rate hikes in the aftermath of the pandemic fuelled their lending margins while households and businesses proved more robust than expected, helping lenders avoid defaults.
That run has continued since Labour won the general election in July 2024, with a FTSE index of British bank shares up 62% since then.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Iain Withers, Kirsten Donovan)