UK regulator open to refining motor finance redress plan, Rathi says
Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 3, 2025
LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) could "adjust and refine" a proposal for a multi-billion-pound motor finance redress package if it sees convincing, evidence-based feedback during a consultation, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
FCA chief Nikhil Rathi told the FT Global Banking Summit the watchdog had received "lively" feedback on its proposals for a compensation scheme that it has estimated could cost the industry around 11 billion pounds ($14.8 billion).
The consultation ends on December 12.
(Reporting by Phoebe Seers, editing by Kirstin Ridley)