UK aircraft parts company director pleads guilty to fraudulent trading
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The director of a London-based airline parts company on Monday pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading, two years after planes were briefly grounded worldwide over safety fears linked to his company.
Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, 37, admitted operating AOG Technics for a fraudulent purpose by "falsifying documentation relating to the origin, provenance, status and/or condition of aircraft parts" between January 2019 and December 2023.
He entered his plea at London's Southwark Crown Court, having been charged in May after regulators in 2023 issued safety warnings to airlines who had bought or installed parts from AOG.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)