Investing BridgeWise Launches FixedWise, the First AI Solution Bringing Granular Bond Intelligence to the European Market BridgeWise Launches FixedWise, the First AI Solution Bringing Granular Bond Intelligence to the European Market

AI-driven analysis makes complex corporate bonds easier to evaluate for investors and institutions.

BridgeWise, the global leader in AI for investments, today announced the development of FixedWise, a new solution designed to transform how European and global investors analyse corporate bonds. Built to address the unique dynamics of Europe’s expanding debt market, this is the first solution delivering granular, AI-driven bond insights at scale and providing in-depth analysis at the individual bond level for every investor, from retail to institutional.



By mid 2024, the outstanding value of fixed-income debt securities in the European market reached €26.3 trillion, with the public sector and banking sector together accounting for 75% of that total. With demand for yield, diversification, and transparency increasing, local corporate bonds have become an essential component of investor portfolios. Yet meaningful analysis at the individual bond level remains limited, leaving both retail and professional investors with fragmented or incomplete information.



Created with accessibility at its core, FixedWise enables banks, asset managers, brokers, and digital investment platforms to deliver high-quality fixed-income intelligence, including detailed analysis of the full range of individual bonds across global companies. The solution's standardised methodology allows investors to screen and compare issuances across key metrics including duration, risk, yield, maturity, and both local and global ratings, making it simple to evaluate bonds from different sectors and structures. These granular insights at scale also notably provide institutional investors with unparalleled opportunity assessment capabilities for their clients.



The bond analysis solution is powered by BridgeWise’s proprietary artificial intelligence and micro language models, which process extensive financial and market data to generate deep, standardised evaluations of both issuers and individual bonds. FixedWise assesses the quality of debt-issuing companies in terms of their capacity to meet obligations and analyses each issuance these companies place in the market, whether in Europe or abroad. It translates complex information into clear, text-based insights that help users understand risk, structure, and performance potential without requiring advanced expertise.



FixedWise is also designed with compliance in mind, delivering consistent, comparable, and easy-to-interpret analysis across thousands of instruments in a regulation-aligned manner.



Gaby Diamant, CEO of BridgeWise, commented: "Making complicated financial data easy to understand and actionable has always been our priority. FixedWise takes that same approach into the fixed income space, helping to demystify a market that's traditionally been difficult for many investors to navigate and helping institutions expand and deepen their coverage of corporate bonds."



The solution’s intuitive explanations make fixed-income instruments far more approachable for retail users, whilst providing the analytical depth institutional investors require. By embedding the AI-powered solution into their offerings, institutions can enhance client experience by providing decision-ready analysis that was previously difficult or costly to produce internally.



To learn more about FixedWise and other AI-powered solutions for investments, visit the BridgeWise website.



About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is the global leader in AI for investments, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Using compliant, transparent AI to power equity, fund, and fixed-income analysis, multilingual tools, and AI chat for investments, BridgeWise provides trusted investment intelligence to more than 50 institutional clients and 25 million end users in over 15 languages. The company has offices in Japan, Singapore, the US, London, Brazil, Thailand, Israel, and Dubai, and partners with leading institutions including Japan Exchange Group, SIX Swiss Exchange, B3, eToro, TASE, and Rakuten Securities.

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or a solicitation. Investing in bonds involves risk, including possible loss of principal