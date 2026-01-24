Bridgepoint, Triton weigh bids for UK hospital operator Spire, Sky News reports

Potential Sale of Spire Healthcare

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British private hospital group Spire Healthcare is in talks with several buyout firms including Bridgepoint and Triton Partners over a takeover that could see the company taken private, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Bidders and Strategic Options

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Spire declined to comment, while Bridgepoint and Triton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Spire's Operations and Future Plans

Advent International and Bain Capital have also contacted Rothschild, which is running the process, although they are not expected to advance further, according to the report.

Spire's board, chaired by Sir Ian Cheshire, is said to be keen to progress discussions with prospective bidders in the coming weeks, the report said, adding that if talks move forward, a deal is expected to be agreed upon within the next few months.

This comes after the hospital operator said in September that it had begun early-stage talks to review strategic options, including a possible sale.

Spire operates 38 hospitals along with more than 50 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales and Scotland.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier and Tomasz Janowski)