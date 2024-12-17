Brazil’s Embraer sells 12 A-29N Super Tucano aircrafts to Portugal

Published : , on

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil planemaker Embraer signed a contract to sell 12 A-29N Super Tucano aircrafts to the Portuguese government, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The A-29N Super Tucano is a training and light attack aircraft.

The version purchased by the Portuguese government is a new version of the A-29 Super Tucano, which incorporates NATO’s specific communications systems.

The Portuguese National Defense will be the first to use the new aircraft model, according to Embraer.

“With this purchase, Portugal becomes the first nation to operate the A-29N, taking the lead in adopting an extremely capable platform designed to support a wide range of modern defense missions,” Embraer said in a statement.

