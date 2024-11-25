Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say

People shopping at Carrefour supermarket entrance

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian meatpackers have reportedly stopped supplying meat to the Carrefour group in Brazil after the retailer’s global CEO vowed to keep South American meat off its shelves in France in solidarity with French farmers, according to local media reports that cited anonymous industry sources.

One of the reports said the interruption in meat supplies has already affected 150 stores of the retailer in Brazil, naming JBS and Marfrig among the companies which allegedly interrupted deliveries.

Carrefour dismissed the reports as “unfounded.”

The French retailer told Reuters on Sunday that meat supplies are normal at its local stores, denying any shortages and calling the reports “misinformation.

Meat lobby ABPA, which represents large Brazilian pork and chicken processors, did not have an immediate comment.

JBS and Marfrig declined to comment.

Beef industry group Abiec did not confirm the interruption of supplies, referring to a previous statement last week in which it called Carrefour’s plan to ban South American meat as “contradictory.”

Abiec said Carrefour Brasil operates 1,200 stores in the country that sell mostly domestic beef.

Brazil’s government also blasted Carrefour for the plan to ban South American meat. Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro called the pledge part of an “orchestrated action” by French companies to sabotage the trade pact between the European Union and Mercosur nations.

In a social media post addressed to leaders of France’s farm lobbies, Carrefour’s CEO Alexandre Bompard said the EU-Mercosur deal presented the “risk of meat production spilling over into the French market (and) failing to meet its requirements and standards.

Carrefour’s adoption of a protectionist stance in defense of French farmers undermines its own business and exposes the European market to shortage risks,” Abiec said in reaction to Bompard’s post.

 

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Paul Simao)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post