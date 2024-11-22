Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Brazil blasts Carrefour over vow to keep Mercosur meat off shelves

Shoppers and cashiers at a busy supermarket checkout.

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Luana Maria Benedito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government has blasted French retailer Carrefour after its CEO vowed to keep South American meat off its shelves in France in solidarity with farmers, calling the comments part of a wider push to undermine a pending trade deal.

Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro called the pledge part of an “orchestrated action” by French companies to sabotage the trade pact between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur, which officials aim to finalize this year.

In a social media post addressed to leaders of France’s farm lobbies on Wednesday, Bompard said the EU-Mercosur deal presented the “risk of meat production spilling over into the French market failing to meet its requirements and standards.

“Carrefour wants to form a united front with the agricultural world and is today committing not to sell any meat from Mercosur,” he added.

Carrefour representatives clarified to Reuters that the retailer does not currently source meat in France from Mercosur. The company did not answer questions about sourcing for its stores elsewhere in Europe.

Brazilian meat industry group Abiec, which represents beef suppliers including JBS, Marfrig and Minerva, called the retailer’s plan “contradictory” as its local unit Carrefour Brasil operates 1,200 stores in the country selling mostly domestic beef.

“It seems to me that they are trying to find some pretext so that France does not sign … the finalization of the Mercosur-European Union agreement,” Favaro said.

In a separate statement, Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry had said Brazil’s rigorous controls made it the largest exporter of beef and poultry in the world, selling to 160 countries and meeting the strictest standards, including those of the EU.

Conrado Ferber, head of Uruguay’s National Meat Institute, said Carrefour’s stance was “regrettable” and “commercially incomprehensible” because it disregarded the basis of free trade that allows economies to grow.

In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, Carrefour clarified that the CEO’s comments applied only to stores in France, and is not related to the quality of Mercosur meat but rather concerns from the French agricultural sector.

Carrefour said all other countries where the group is present, including Brazil and Argentina, can continue to purchase meat from Mercosur.

 

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia, Luana Maria Benedito in Sao Paulo and Lucinda Elliott in Montevideo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and Stephen Coates)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post