BP's Gelsenkirchen refinery attracts buyer's interest from Klesch, Politico reports
February 9, 2026
February 9, 2026
BP is negotiating the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery to Klesch Group, part of its asset sale strategy. Klesch already owns refineries in Germany and Denmark.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - BP <BP.L> is in talks to sell its German oil refinery site in Gelsenkirchen to investment firm Klesch Group, news site Politico reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
BP said about a year ago that it was looking to sell its Gelsenkirchen refinery and its mobility and convenience businesses in Austria, part of a broader asset sale plan.
At the time, BP said it was targeting a sales agreement for the Gelsenkirchen business, also known as Ruhr Oel GmbH - BP Gelsenkirchen, during 2025.
Klesch, which has offices in London and Geneva, owns the Heide Refinery in northern Germany and the Kalundborg Refinery in Denmark.
Klesch declined to comment. BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt abd Shadia Nasralla in London, writing by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)
