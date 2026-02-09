Klesch Group Expresses Interest in BP's Gelsenkirchen Refinery Sale

BP's Gelsenkirchen Refinery Sale Overview

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - BP <BP.L> is in talks to sell its German oil refinery site in Gelsenkirchen to investment firm Klesch Group, news site Politico reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Details of the Sale Negotiations

BP said about a year ago that it was looking to sell its Gelsenkirchen refinery and its mobility and convenience businesses in Austria, part of a broader asset sale plan.

Klesch Group's Refinery Portfolio

At the time, BP said it was targeting a sales agreement for the Gelsenkirchen business, also known as Ruhr Oel GmbH - BP Gelsenkirchen, during 2025.

BP's Broader Asset Sale Strategy

Klesch, which has offices in London and Geneva, owns the Heide Refinery in northern Germany and the Kalundborg Refinery in Denmark.

Klesch declined to comment. BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt abd Shadia Nasralla in London, writing by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)