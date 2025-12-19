Italy's BPER strikes deal with unions on 800 voluntary exits, 650 hires
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's fourth-largest bank BPER has agreed with unions 800 voluntary exits and 650 new hires by 2028 as part of a generational turnover plan, unions said on Friday.
The redundancies will extend to Banca Popolare di Sondrio, in which BPER bought an 80% stake in July, with plans to complete a merger by April 2026, unions said.
"The new agreement on redundancies and recruitment is positive, as it ensures a generational turnover of 83.25%," the Uilca union said in a statement.
The rate is higher than in previous similar agreements in the Italian banking sector.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)
