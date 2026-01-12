Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - BP is maintaining its strategy of prioritising cost cuts, its interim CEO Carol Howle told an internal town hall meeting on Monday, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting.
BP declined to comment.
Last month, the group abruptly replaced its chief Murray Auchincloss with Woodside Energy's Meg O'Neill. Howle, who ran BP's supply and trading unit, is in charge until O'Neill takes over in April.
(Reporting by Shadia NasrallaEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
Cost-cutting refers to the strategies and actions taken by a company to reduce its expenses and improve profitability. This can involve reducing operational costs, laying off employees, or finding more efficient processes.
Corporate strategy is a plan that outlines how a company will achieve its goals and objectives. It includes decisions about resource allocation, business direction, and competitive positioning.
An interim CEO is a temporary chief executive officer appointed to lead a company during a transition period, often while a permanent replacement is being sought.
Explore more articles in the Finance category