Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Bosnia’s Serb lawmakers halt EU accession efforts
Large Russian flag on building under grey sky.

Published : 9 seconds ago, on

SARAJEVO (Reuters) -Lawmakers in Bosnia’s Serb Republic regional parliament ordered Serb representatives in state institutions on Wednesday to block decision-making and law changes needed for the Balkan country’s integration into the European Union.

The regional parliament announced the action in an emergency session called to discuss the response to the trial of the region’s leader, Milorad Dodik, a Serb separatist being prosecuted in Bosnia’s state court for defying decisions of international peace envoy Christian Schmidt.

Under the Dayton Treaty that ended ethnic war in the 1990s, Bosnia was split into two autonomous regions – the Serb Republic and a Federation dominated by Croats and Bosniaks.

The regions are linked via a weak central government under supervision of an international high representative, an office held by Schmidt since 2021.

The Serb Republic lawmakers said Dodik’s trial was political and based on illegal decisions by Schmidt. They said the court and prosecution were unconstitutional because they were set up by the peace envoy and not by the Dayton Treaty.

The EU delegation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, condemned the Serb parliament’s acts as “a serious threat to the country’s constitutional order”.

“At a time when formal opening of EU accession negotiations has never been so close, a return to political blockades would have negative consequences for all citizens … a majority of whom support EU accession,” the statement said.

Schmidt said that “attempts to politicize a court case” in order to undermine Bosnia’s constitutional order were deeply troubling, and that he would not hesitate to take measures to ensure the implementation of the peace deal.

“All in Bosnia … must understand that no individual stands above the law,” Schmidt said in a statement. “Everyone, regardless of their name or position, has the right to a fair trial but also the obligation to comply with court decisions.”

Pro-Russian Dodik has tried hard to separate his Serb-dominated region from Bosnia in recent years but halted the process after the start of the war in Ukraine.

After years of political obstruction to joining the EU, Bosnia received a boost last year when EU leaders agreed to open negotiations once Bosnia had reached the necessary compliance with membership criteria.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Ed Osmond, Peter Graff and Sandra Maler)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post