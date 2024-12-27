Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Bosnia’s “Balkan Blues” earns UNESCO recognition
Man playing a stringed instrument indoors.

Published : 43 seconds ago, on

By Amel Emric and Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Every Friday, folk musician Enes Salman performs the Sevdalinka, an ancient form of love song from Bosnia and Herzegovina that this month was included in UNESCO’s National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Sevdalinka, often referred to as the Balkan Blues, is a melancholic urban love song dating back to the 16th century. It is a mix of South Slavic oral poetry and the music of the Ottoman Empire.

Salman is one of a few musicians who are keeping the old tradition alive.

“I have been playing and singing Sevdalinka since I was 14,” Salman said before a recent performance.

Sevdalinka, often performed a capella or accompanied by traditional instruments like a lute, has been carried from generation to generation through performances at family gatherings.

In recent years, novel interpretations of Sevdalinka by a few younger musicians have brought it to global audiences.

One of them is Damir Imamovic, whose father and grandfather were famous Sevdalinka bards. Imamovic won awards in 2020/2021 for the European best album by world music magazines Songlines and Transglobal.

Imamovic promotes Sevdalinka internationally through his SevdahLab project, which drummed up support for the song’s inclusion on the UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

“I realised how little the public knows about the Sevdalinka genre and wanted to reveal the story behind that music,” he said.

Zanin Berbic, 28, an ethno-musicologist who plays saz, a long-necked lute used in Ottoman classical music, says that Sevdalinka tells the story of Bosnia’s history.

“Most of my days I spend either singing or playing Sevdalinka songs or reading or talking about them,” said Berbic, who works as a custodian in the music department of Bosnia’s Regional Museum in Sarajevo.

“Sevdalinka is my life.”

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Diane Craft)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post