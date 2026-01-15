Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch will miss its sales and earnings targets, CEO Stefan Hartung told staff in an internal memo, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.
