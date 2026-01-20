Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
BoE's Bailey warns that geopolitical tensions and trade issues pose significant risks to financial stability, with potential impacts from U.S. policies.
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the level of geopolitical uncertainty and global trade tensions represented a big consideration for the central bank as it seeks to manage risks to the economy from the financial system.
"I do think that geopolitical tensions and trade, particularly trade issues are an important part of that (rise in risks to financial stability last year)," Bailey told lawmakers on parliament's Treasury Committee.
Asked about how concerned the BoE was about U.S. President Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland and trade tensions, he said he did not want to say that specific issues could be a trigger for upheaval in the financial system.
"But the level of geopolitical uncertainty and the level of geopolitical issues is obviously a big consideration because they can have financial stability consequences," Bailey said.
He also reiterated his concern about the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve whose chair Jay Powell was the subject of a Department of Justice subpoena earlier this month over a Fed building renovation project.
Bailey said there were substantial potential spillovers for Britain from any threat to Fed independence.
(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Suban Abdulla; editing by William Schomberg)
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, with institutions able to withstand shocks and maintain the flow of funds to the economy.
Monetary policy is the process by which a central bank manages the supply of money and interest rates to achieve specific economic objectives, such as controlling inflation and stabilizing currency.
A central bank is a national institution that manages a country's currency, money supply, and interest rates, and oversees the banking system to ensure financial stability.
