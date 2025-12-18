Boeing, union pause contract talks for former Spirit AeroSystems engineers

By ‌Dan Catchpole

SEATTLE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Labor officials said on Wednesday ‍that contract ‌talks with Boeing covering the future of roughly 1,600 white-collar ⁠union members at fuselage ‌supplier Spirit AeroSystems after its acquisition by the planemaker had been paused until January 5.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) ⁠represents the workers in Wichita, Kansas. It also represents about 16,000 Boeing workers ​in western Washington state.

The contract talks follow ‌the completion of Boeing’s acquisition ⁠of most of the world's largest independent fuselage and wing supplier on December 8. European planemaker Airbus bought some ​parts of Spirit's business.

SPEEA negotiators, who put forward a contract proposal to Boeing last week, criticized the planemaker for being unprepared for the talks, even though a six-year contract ​is ‍set to expire on ​January 31, 2026.

"I’m incredibly pissed off by this demonstrated lack of respect,” SPEEA negotiator Wes Gardner said in a statement.

The union said Boeing had asked for the pause until January 5.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Spirit’s ⁠sale to Boeing and Airbus has reshaped the global aerospace supply chain and added more ​complications for the U.S. planemaker's labor relations.

The biggest union representing Boeing staff, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, has agreements covering several thousand shop-floor ‌workers in Wichita, Kansas, plus about 33,000 members in Washington and Oregon.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by Jamie Freed)