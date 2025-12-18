Home > Finance > Boeing, union pause contract talks for former Spirit AeroSystems engineers
Boeing, union pause contract talks for former Spirit AeroSystems engineers

Posted on December 18, 2025

By ‌Dan Catchpole

SEATTLE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Labor officials said on Wednesday ‍that contract ‌talks with Boeing covering the future of roughly 1,600 white-collar ⁠union members at fuselage ‌supplier Spirit AeroSystems after its acquisition by the planemaker had been paused until January 5. 

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) ⁠represents the workers in Wichita, Kansas. It also represents about 16,000 Boeing workers ​in western Washington state.

The contract talks follow ‌the completion of Boeing’s acquisition ⁠of most of the world's largest independent fuselage and wing supplier on December 8. European planemaker Airbus bought some ​parts of Spirit's business.

SPEEA negotiators, who put forward a contract proposal to Boeing last week, criticized the planemaker for being unprepared for the talks, even though a six-year contract ​is ‍set to expire on ​January 31, 2026.

"I’m incredibly pissed off by this demonstrated lack of respect,” SPEEA negotiator Wes Gardner said in a statement.

The union said Boeing had asked for the pause until January 5.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Spirit’s ⁠sale to Boeing and Airbus has reshaped the global aerospace supply chain and added more ​complications for the U.S. planemaker's labor relations.

The biggest union representing Boeing staff, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, has agreements covering several thousand shop-floor ‌workers in Wichita, Kansas, plus about 33,000 members in Washington and Oregon.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by Jamie Freed)

