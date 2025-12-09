Factbox-Who is BMW's new boss Nedeljković?
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Dec 9 (Reuters) - BMW said on Tuesday that long-time company insider Milan Nedeljković would become its CEO from May 14, 2026.
Nedeljković takes the reins at a time when the German carmaker struggles against a difficult market environment, with high U.S. tariffs and Chinese competition complicating the shift to new, electric models.
Here are some facts about the new CEO:
CAREER TRAJECTORY AT BMW
Nedeljković, 56, has been with BMW Group since 1993 and held a variety of roles during that time, such as head of the paint shop at the Oxford MINI plant between 2006 and 2010 and managing director of BMW's Munich plant from 2015 to 2018.
Nedeljković has been a member of BMW's management board, responsible for production, since October 2019.
His contract as CEO will run until 2031.
EDUCATION AND CAREER START
Nedeljković, born in Serbia, studied mechanical engineering at RWTH Aachen University in Germany and MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts between 1988 and 1993, when he joined BMW as a trainee in Munich.
He gained a doctorate in engineering at the Technical University of Munich in 2004.
HEAD OF PRODUCTION
Nedeljković's role as head of production has coincided with BMW's shift towards electric mobility, with a particular focus on the group's "neue Klasse" vehicles.
Under Nedeljković, the automaker has been gearing its plants across Germany toward electric car production and restricting internal combustion engine production to its plants in Steyr and Hams Hall.
(Reporting by Bernadette Hogg in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)