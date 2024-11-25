Business
Blackstone to list Spain’s Cirsa shares in Madrid early 2025, Expansion says
Published : 20 hours ago, on
MADRID (Reuters) – Private equity investor Blackstone plans to list shares of Spanish gambling company Cirsa in the first half of 2025 in an initial public offering, local newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources.
Blackstone would raise between 700 million euros and 1 billion euros ($732 billion to $1.1 billion)floating between 20% and 25% of Cirsa, Expansion said.
The investment fund has hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators, the newspaper said.
Cirsa, Blackstone, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Blackstone acquired Cirsa, which operates casinos and betting shops across Spain and Latin America, in 2018 for an undisclosed sum.
In 2021, another Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported Blackstone was considering a Cirsa IPO in a deal that would value the company at around $3.4 billion.
($1 = 0.9557 euros)
(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Inti Landauro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business4 days ago
US agency votes to launch review, update undersea telecommunications cable rules
-
Top Stories4 days ago
China expands visa-free access to Japan, Bulgaria and other countries
-
Banking4 days ago
Thomas Priore: Priority Is Positioned To Meet Increase in Regulations for Fintech Banking Solutions
-
Banking3 days ago
Adani Group could find funding harder after US indictment as banks review credit