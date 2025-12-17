Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Blackstone is leading a $400 million investment in ‍Cyera ‌that values the Israeli data-security startup at $9 billion, ⁠the Wall Street Journal ‌reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cyera, founded in 2021 and backed by venture capital firms ⁠Sequoia Capital and Accel, has an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform.

Existing investors ​plan to participate in the new ‌investment round, the report ⁠said.

Alternative asset manager Blackstone and Cyera did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters ​could not immediately verify the report.

Cyera had raised $540 million in a funding round in June this year that doubled its valuation to $6 billion.

The rapid ​adoption ‍of AI has ​resulted in companies spending more to protect their systems from hack, leading to higher demand for firms such as Cyera that provide data security using its AI-driven platform.

In June, the company said it ⁠posted 353% growth in Fortune 500 companies over the past 18 months, ​expanded to 10 countries and more than doubled its size to nearly 800 employees globally. In that time, it raised $1.3 billion ‌and its valuation jumped 12 times.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Subhranshu Sahu)