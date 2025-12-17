Home > Finance > Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports
Finance

Blackstone leads investment in data-security firm Cyera at $9 billion valuation, WSJ reports

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Blackstone is leading a $400 million investment in ‍Cyera ‌that values the Israeli data-security startup at $9 billion, ⁠the Wall Street Journal ‌reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cyera, founded in 2021 and backed by venture capital firms ⁠Sequoia Capital and Accel, has an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform.

Existing investors ​plan to participate in the new ‌investment round, the report ⁠said.

Alternative asset manager Blackstone and Cyera did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters ​could not immediately verify the report.

Cyera had raised $540 million in a funding round in June this year that doubled its valuation to $6 billion.

The rapid ​adoption ‍of AI has ​resulted in companies spending more to protect their systems from hack, leading to higher demand for firms such as Cyera that provide data security using its AI-driven platform.

In June, the company said it ⁠posted 353% growth in Fortune 500 companies over the past 18 months, ​expanded to 10 countries and more than doubled its size to nearly 800 employees globally. In that time, it raised $1.3 billion ‌and its valuation jumped 12 times.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Subhranshu Sahu)

Related Posts
Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain
Dollar nears 2-1/2-month low as labour data leaves rate path uncertain
Trading Day: U.S. unemployment casts its shadow
Trading Day: U.S. unemployment casts its shadow
Shares meander after US jobs data, oil jumps on Venezuela blockade
Shares meander after US jobs data, oil jumps on Venezuela blockade
Sydney mourners remember slain Rabbi at Bondi Beach funeral
Sydney mourners remember slain Rabbi at Bondi Beach funeral
Fitch places Euroclear Bank on 'rating watch negative' over EU's Russian asset plans
Fitch places Euroclear Bank on 'rating watch negative' over EU's Russian asset plans
Oil soars over 1% as Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela
Oil soars over 1% as Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela
UK to provide financial support to save its last ethylene plant
UK to provide financial support to save its last ethylene plant
Doctors in England begin five-day walkout during flu surge
Doctors in England begin five-day walkout during flu surge
Polestar secures $600 million loan from majority owner Geely Holding
Polestar secures $600 million loan from majority owner Geely Holding
Couple, man who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts
Couple, man who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts
Analysis-Consumer goods firms cut CEO tenures short in push for growth
Analysis-Consumer goods firms cut CEO tenures short in push for growth
BAE Systems halves stake in Kazakh carrier Air Astana
BAE Systems halves stake in Kazakh carrier Air Astana

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Tesla ramps up battery cell investments at German gigafactory

Tesla ramps up battery cell investments at German gigafactory

Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs

Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs

OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion

OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion

US threatens countermeasures on European service providers after EU fines

US threatens countermeasures on European service providers after EU fines

EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset

EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset

Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban

Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban

Incoming Kraft Heinz CEO says he reserves right to improve split

Incoming Kraft Heinz CEO says he reserves right to improve split

FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says

FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says

Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment

Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment

Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says

Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says

Auto sector divided as EU unveils plans to undo 2035 combustion engine ban

Auto sector divided as EU unveils plans to undo 2035 combustion engine ban

Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

View All Finance Posts
;