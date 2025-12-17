MADRID, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Criteria has bought ‍a 2% ‌stake in energy firm Naturgy for around ⁠485 million euros ($568 ‌million), lifting its holding to 25.986%, a spokesperson for Criteria said on Wednesday following a filing ⁠to market supervisor CNMV.

The Spanish company, which remains the ​largest shareholder in Naturgy, snapped ‌up this stake after ⁠partially taking part in an accelerated bookbuild placement of a 7.1% stake in Naturgy ​last week, managed by JP Morgan on behalf of BlackRock for 1.7 billion euros, or 24.75 euros per share.

At that ​share ‍price, the around ​19.6 million shares Criteria bought are worth 485.1 million euros.

BlackRock became a shareholder in Naturgy through its 2024 acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which had previously invested in ⁠the utility.

Following last-week's placement, BlackRock is now Naturgy's fourth-biggest investor with ​a 12.626% stake, according to the supervisor. Private equity company CVC holds 18.6% and Australian fund IFM has ‌a 15.2% stake.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Gemma Guasch; editing by David Latona)