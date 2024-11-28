Published : , on

ZURICH (Reuters) – Bjørn Sibbern will take over as CEO of SIX Group from Jan. 1, 2025, succeeding Jos Dijsselhof, the Swiss stock exchange operator said on Thursday.

Sibbern, a Dane, has since the beginning of 2024 been leading the international exchange business of SIX as global head of exchanges and a member of the executive board.

With his excellent track record, Bjørn has the necessary international expertise and leadership qualities to further pursue and accelerate the growth path of SIX,” SIX Chairman Thomas Wellauer said in a statement.

SIX also owns the Spanish bourse operator BME.

Sibbern has more than two decades experience in capital markets including various international positions at Nasdaq, OMX Exchanges and as CEO of E*TRADE Bank Denmark, SIX said.

Dijsselhof, who is pursuing a new professional opportunity in the Middle East, will remain at SIX until the end of February to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Rachel More)