InvestingBitcoin last up 5.05% at $96,286
Published : 23 hours ago, on
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.05% to $96,286 at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, adding $4,633 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 150.3% from the year’s low of $38,505 on Jan. 23.
(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
Global Banking & Finance Review
