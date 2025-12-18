Finance
Birkenstock beats quarterly revenue expectations
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Dec 18 (Reuters) - German footwear brand Birkenstock beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, fueled by strong demand for its sandals and clogs among affluent shoppers ahead of the crucial holiday season.
The company posted quarterly revenue of 526.3 million euros ($616.88 million), compared with analysts' average estimate of 522.6 million euros, according tor data compiled by LSEG.
($1 = 0.8532 euros)
(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru)
