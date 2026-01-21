Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Barclays plans to move its European HQ from Dublin to Paris by 2027, enhancing decision-making and governance for its EU operations.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Wednesday it will relocate its European headquarters from Dublin to Paris as it seeks to bring decision-making closer to the majority of its investment banking operations on the continent.
The bank said it has started legal and regulatory steps to redomicile Barclays Europe to France, a move it said would strengthen oversight and governance as its continental European business takes on a bigger role within the group.
"After extensive discussions at all levels of the organisation, we are confident this is the right step forward – both for the entity and for our clients," Francesco Ceccato, CEO of Barclays Europe, said in a statement.
Barclays said it is seeking approvals to convert into a "Societas Europaea," a European company structure that allows firms to operate across the EU under a single set of rules. After the conversion, its name would be changed to Barclays Europe SE.
The conversion is expected to be completed by the end-2026, with the headquarters relocation to be finalised in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.
Barclays said its corporate banking and private bank businesses in Ireland will remain in place, with client-facing and operational staff based in Dublin.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Redomiciliation is the process of changing the country of incorporation of a company while maintaining its legal identity. This allows companies to operate under different regulatory frameworks.
A Societas Europaea (SE) is a type of public company registered in accordance with the European Union law, allowing companies to operate across EU member states under a single legal framework.
Corporate banking refers to the suite of financial services provided to corporations, including loans, credit, treasury management, and investment services tailored to business needs.
Investment banking is a financial service that assists companies in raising capital by underwriting and issuing securities, providing advisory services for mergers and acquisitions.
European economies refer to the economic systems of countries within Europe, characterized by various levels of development, regulatory environments, and integration within the European Union.
