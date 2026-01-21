Barclays to relocate European headquarters to Paris from Dublin

Barclays' Strategic Move to Paris

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Wednesday it will relocate its European headquarters from Dublin to Paris as it seeks to bring decision-making closer to the majority of its investment banking operations on the continent.

Legal and Regulatory Steps

The bank said it has started legal and regulatory steps to redomicile Barclays Europe to France, a move it said would strengthen oversight and governance as its continental European business takes on a bigger role within the group.

Impact on Operations in Ireland

"After extensive discussions at all levels of the organisation, we are confident this is the right step forward – both for the entity and for our clients," Francesco Ceccato, CEO of Barclays Europe, said in a statement.

Timeline for Relocation

Barclays said it is seeking approvals to convert into a "Societas Europaea," a European company structure that allows firms to operate across the EU under a single set of rules. After the conversion, its name would be changed to Barclays Europe SE.

The conversion is expected to be completed by the end-2026, with the headquarters relocation to be finalised in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

Barclays said its corporate banking and private bank businesses in Ireland will remain in place, with client-facing and operational staff based in Dublin.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)