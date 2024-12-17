Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Barclays loses UK motor finance challenge as redress looms
Barclays sign under stone archway in city street.

Published : 16 seconds ago, on

By Sam Tobin and Kirstin Ridley

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays lost its bid to overturn a ruling on British motor finance commissions on Tuesday, in a High Court decision that weighed on bank shares as investors fretted about a potential multibillion pound consumer redress plan.

The case comes as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) considers an industry-wide compensation scheme which could become even more costly after London’s Court of Appeal ruled in October that it was unlawful for car dealers to receive commissions from banks without a customer’s informed consent.

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a challenge by Barclays Partner Finance to a ruling by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) that one of its customers was unfairly charged commission of just over 1,300 pounds ($1,650) on a loan in 2018.

Barclays said it was disappointed and would appeal.

The FCA, however, welcomed “additional clarity” the judgment brought to a wave of customer complaints about discretionary commission arrangements, while the FOS said the ruling had endorsed its approach.

“We are now carefully considering the judgment and what that means for other similar cases that are with our service,” said Deputy Chief Ombudsman James Dipple-Johnstone.

Barclays shares were 1.2% lower at 1340 GMT, underperforming the STOXX banking sector index. The ruling also weighed on banks including Lloyds and Close Brothers.

Total industry costs for the probe into historic motor finance sales practices could reach 30 billion pounds, ratings agency Moody’s said last month

Lloyds and the UK arm of Spain’s Santander have already set aside 450 million pounds and 295 million pounds respectively to cover possible motor finance-related costs.

Analysts, however, noted that the scope of the issue will, in part, be dealt with by the Supreme Court next year.

Stephen Haddrill, the director general of the Finance & Leasing Association trade body, said he looked forward to the top court discussing similar issues in early 2025.

Lawyers for both Barclays and the FCA accepted at a hearing in October the case would have wider implications.

Barclays’ appeal in October was heard weeks before the Court of Appeal’s landmark ruling in favour of claimants’ appeals in three linked cases involving Close Brothers and South African lender FirstRand.

That ruling has potentially widened the scope of an FCA review that is examining ‘hidden’ historic commissions linked to financing of motor purchases from banks and other lenders, which are hoping the Supreme Court will reverse the October decision.

($1 = 0.7880 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Kirstin Ridley; editing by William James and Alexander Smith)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post