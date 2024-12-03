Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Banks boost STOXX 600 to month high, France’s political turmoil in focus
Traders working at Deutsche Börse market exchange.

Published : 14 hours ago, on

By Joao Manuel Vicente Mauricio and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) –Bank shares steered Europe’s STOXX 600 index to a near one-month high on Tuesday, while investors kept a close watch on France’s political turmoil as the likelihood of the government’s collapse sent shockwaves through its markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% as of 0930 GMT, with shares of banks, luxury goods makers and miners rising over 1% each.

France’s stock and bond markets were briefly under pressure on Monday, with the benchmark CAC 40 stocks index, shrugging off losses and rising as much as 0.8% on the day before closing nearly flat.

France’s government faces an all but certain collapse on either Wednesday or Thursday after far-right and left-wing parties submitted no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who is facing strong opposition to his government’s budget.

“We’re in this little period now where it’s just sort of waiting to see what (political situation) this actually all means. What happens next is going to be the big question. What would a vote of no-confidence mean?” said City Index’s market strategist Fiona Cincotta.

Barnier will address television news programmes around 1900 GMT. Barring a last-minute surprise, this would be the first French government to be forced out by a no-confidence vote since 1962.

Europe’s stock market sentiment was somewhat upbeat on the day, likely boosted by Wall Street’s overnight record-breaking rally.

However, the CAC 40 has lagged its regional peers since mid 2024. Its German counterpart, DAX, has been the best-performing index in Europe even though the country is bracing for domestic elections while facing a bleak economic picture.

The euro-zone GDP, retail sales and PMI data, along with a high-priority U.S. employment print, are also likely to set the market tone going ahead through the course of the week.

ASML rose 2.5% as the chip company does not expect new U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China to affect its most recent financial guidance. Exane BNP Paribas also re-initiated the stock’s coverage with an “outperform” rating.

Hugo Boss climbed 6% after UBS upgraded the German fashion house to “buy” from “neutral”, while EasyJet rose 4.3% after multiple brokerages raised their target price for the budget airline’s shares.

On the flip side, Covivio lost 3.8% after a Morgan Stanley rating downgrade to “underweight” from “equal-weight”.

Mercedes-Benz dropped 2% after Barclays cut its rating on the German carmaker’s shares to “underweight” from “equal-weight”.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Anil D’Silva)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post