Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Megan Greene of the Bank of England expresses ongoing concerns about inflation and wage growth, noting a gradual labor market slowdown.
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Megan Greene said on Friday she remained worried about signs of the pace of wage growth ahead and inflation expectations while a slowdown in the labour market appeared to be gradual.
"I will be watching household and business inflation expectations over the next few months to see if they come down in line with lower inflation outturns," Greene said in the text of a speech to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank.
"Even more concerning, in my view, are the forward indicators for wage growth," she said.
(Reporting by David Milliken; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power.
Monetary policy refers to the actions taken by a central bank to manage the money supply and interest rates to achieve economic objectives.
Wage growth is the increase in the average pay that workers receive over time, often influenced by inflation and labor market conditions.
