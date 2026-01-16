Bank of England's Bailey Urges Policymakers to Confront Populism

Confronting Populism in Financial Policy

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said financial policymakers had to push back against attempts by populist politicians to discredit them.

Impact of Populism on Global Agencies

In remarks published on Friday, Bailey said populism made it harder for global agencies - typically organisations such as the International Monetary Fund - to spell out risks in the world economy.

Institutional Responses Required

"Part of the purpose of international agencies is that from time to time they have to tell us what we don't want to hear, let alone act upon," Bailey said in the text of a speech he made at a closed-door meeting of the Bellagio Group of economists, central bankers and finance officials on Tuesday.

"For those of us who are institutionalised, the answer is that we have to challenge back, in deeds more than just words. But, we have to ensure our houses are in order too."

