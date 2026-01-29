Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
The Bank of England's weekly repo exceeded 100 billion pounds for the first time, marking a shift towards a repo-led liquidity system.
LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England allotted more than 100 billion pounds to banks in its weekly short-term repo on Thursday for the first time since the programme started in 2022.
The central bank allotted 100.885 billion pounds ($139.22 billion) in 7-day funds to banks in return for collateral, up from 97.876 billion pounds last week and passing a previous record of 99.300 billion pounds on January 15.
Usage of the BoE's weekly and longer-term repo facilities has been growing as the BoE unwinds its past quantitative easing bond purchases and shifts towards a repo-led system for providing liquidity to the British financial system.
($1 = 0.7246 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
