Posted on January 16, 2026
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finserv on Friday bought Germany's Allianz SE's remaining 50% stake in Bajaj Financial Distributors (BFDL), ending their joint venture and taking full ownership of the business.
Bajaj Finserv has been gradually unwinding its long-standing joint ventures with Allianz SE.
($1 = 90.7310 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
