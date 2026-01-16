Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
BAKU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR has started sending natural gas to Germany and Austria, the company said on Friday, as it increases the number of European markets it supplies.
Demand for Azerbaijan's gas has risen as Europe has sought to end its reliance on Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine.
However, its ability to increase exports depends on expanding pipeline capacity and investment in output.
Last year, its gas exports to Europe fell to 12.8 billion cubic metres from 12.9 bcm. Overall gas exports were unchanged at 25.2 billion cubic metres, the energy ministry said.
SOCAR said on Friday it had begun sending gas to Southern and Central European markets via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor.
In June it signed a 10-year deal with Germany's SEFE to supply 1.5 billion cubic metres annually.
"The deliveries, routed via Italy to Austria and Germany, further expand the geographical reach of Azerbaijani gas in Europe. With these new markets, the number of countries importing Azerbaijani gas has risen to 16," SOCAR said in a statement.
TAP has increased its capacity by further 1.2 bcm starting from this year. A source in SOCAR said up to 1 bcm per year will be supplied to Austria.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Barbara Lewis)
Natural gas is a fossil fuel composed primarily of methane, used as an energy source for heating, electricity generation, and as a fuel for vehicles.
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a natural gas pipeline that transports gas from the Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe, enhancing energy security.
Pipeline capacity refers to the maximum amount of gas that can be transported through a pipeline over a specific period.
SOCAR, or the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, is the national oil and gas company of Azerbaijan, responsible for the country's energy production and supply.
Explore more articles in the Finance category