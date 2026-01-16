Azerbaijan Begins Natural Gas Exports to Germany and Austria

Azerbaijan's Gas Supply Expansion in Europe

BAKU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR has started sending natural gas to Germany and Austria, the company said on Friday, as it increases the number of European markets it supplies.

Increased Demand for Azerbaijani Gas

Demand for Azerbaijan's gas has risen as Europe has sought to end its reliance on Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

Pipeline Capacity and Future Prospects

However, its ability to increase exports depends on expanding pipeline capacity and investment in output.

Details of the New Gas Supply Agreement

Last year, its gas exports to Europe fell to 12.8 billion cubic metres from 12.9 bcm. Overall gas exports were unchanged at 25.2 billion cubic metres, the energy ministry said.

SOCAR said on Friday it had begun sending gas to Southern and Central European markets via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor.

In June it signed a 10-year deal with Germany's SEFE to supply 1.5 billion cubic metres annually.

"The deliveries, routed via Italy to Austria and Germany, further expand the geographical reach of Azerbaijani gas in Europe. With these new markets, the number of countries importing Azerbaijani gas has risen to 16," SOCAR said in a statement.

TAP has increased its capacity by further 1.2 bcm starting from this year. A source in SOCAR said up to 1 bcm per year will be supplied to Austria.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Barbara Lewis)