Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Australia’s Star Entertainment shares hit record low on liquidity concerns
Star Casino entrance at night, illuminated signage.

Published : 19 hours ago, on

(Reuters) – Embattled casino operator Star Entertainment closed 7.1% lower on Thursday, hitting an all-time low of A$0.195, as it flagged challenging operating conditions, near-term liquidity challenges and deteriorating earnings.

Australia’s No.2 casino operator has been in the eye of a perfect storm that has hit Australian casino operators for years, with Star and Blackstone-owned larger rival Crown Resorts being engulfed by multiple regulatory inquiries as well as a drop in tourist visits and lengthy closures.

The stock has lost more than 50% since Sept. 27, when it resumed trading after being suspended for more than three weeks by the Australian bourse operator following its failure to lodge its financial results for fiscal 2024 by the required due date.

Star posted unaudited earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) before items in the negative on Thursday. It posted an EBITDA loss of A$8.5 million ($5.51 million) for October, taking its loss for the first four months of fiscal 2025 to A$27 million.

“We have a difficult road ahead and The Star remains in an extremely challenging position,” it said in a statement, adding that its revenue continues to decline while costs of the external advice required to meet regulatory standards remain at elevated levels.

Last month, the company swung to a first-quarter loss and reported a drop in revenue, as a result of restrictions implemented in March such as mandatory carded play and cash limits.

The New South Wales state gaming regulator said in October that Star will be able to keep its struggling Sydney casino open but has been ordered to pay a fine of A$15 million.

Over the last few years, Star has been hit with two regulatory inquiries, lost its CEO and chairman and has hovered near bankruptcy.

($1 = 1.5423 Australian dollars)

 

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post