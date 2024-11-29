Top StoriesAustralia’s Domain Holdings to defend REA’s copyright infringement claims
Published : 14 hours ago, on
(Reuters) – Australia’s Domain Holdings said on Friday it will defend copyright infringement claims made by its larger rival, Rupert Murdoch’s REA Group.
The claims of infringement primarily relate to images for 181 property listings, the copyright of which REA only recently acquired from the relevant photographers, Domain Holdings said in an email to Reuters, without specifying details about previous ownership.
REA Group is yet to reply to a Reuters request for comment.
The News Corp controlled-REA Group, which recently ended its pursuit of British firm Rightmove, has more than doubled its market capitalisation in the last five years or so while Domain’s market value has dropped around 17% in the same period.
“Of greater concern is REA’s efforts to acquire controlling ownership of valuable data from the agents and vendors who paid for this photography,” Domain said.
“This transfer of ownership should be deeply concerning to the industry, as yet another example of a dominant market participant taking actions that reinforce its position.”
Nine Entertainment, which publishes local newspapers such as the Australian Financial Review’s weekend version, owns around 60% of Domain Holdings.
($1 = 1.5340 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Banking2 days ago
AI in Banking: How can legacy banks avoid falling behind?
-
Trading4 days ago
Dollar follows US yields lower after Bessent Treasury nomination
-
Technology3 days ago
Preparing for 2025: Securing Payments in the GenAI Era
-
Business1 day ago
UK budget shows government doesn’t understand business, says retail veteran