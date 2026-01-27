Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
AUB Group will acquire a 95.9% stake in PIHL Holdings for A$432 million, enhancing its UK market presence and expecting significant cost synergies by FY27.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia's AUB Group said on Tuesday it will acquire a 95.9% stake in UK-based private insurance broking and underwriting platform PIHL Holdings for A$432 million ($298.47 million).
The acquisition will help the insurance broking firm to accelerate its scale and expand its presence in the UK retail insurance market, the company said.
AUB expects to tap more than A$10 million in cost synergies on a run-rate basis by the end of FY27, as well as additional revenue upside from cross-sell opportunities with
existing Tysers Wholesale and Retail businesses in the UK, it said.
Founded in 1973, PIHL Holdings, or Prestige, is a differentiated insurance group with operations in UK and Ireland markets.
AUB will fund the transaction through an A$400 million equity raise at A$29.40 per new share, representing a 7.9% discount to its last close.
Meanwhile, the company forecast its underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) to be in the range of A$90 million to A$91 million for the first half of 2026, compared to A$79.3 million reported a year before.
($1 = 1.4474 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
An acquisition is a corporate action in which one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control of that company.
Equity represents ownership in a company, typically in the form of shares. It reflects the value of the owner's stake in the business.
Financial management involves planning, organizing, directing, and controlling the financial activities of an organization to achieve its financial goals.
Investment refers to the allocation of resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit over time.
Insurance is a financial product that provides protection against potential future losses or damages in exchange for regular premium payments.
Explore more articles in the Finance category