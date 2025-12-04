Aurubis reports 14% drop in pre-tax profit as copper output slows

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Europe's largest copper producer Aurubis reported annual earnings below market expectations on Thursday, weighed down by lower concentrate throughput at reduced treatment and refining charges.

Operating earnings before tax fell 14% to 355 million euros ($414 million) in the 2024/25 financial year, which was slightly below analysts' expectations of 359 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The result was supported by high contributions from precious metals and sulfuric acid and high demand for copper products, Aurubis said.

However, that was partially offset by a slight decline in recycling revenues and higher ramp-up costs and depreciation from strategic projects such as the expansion at its plant in Pirdop, Bulgaria, it added.

Operating core profit (EBITDA) declined 5.3% to 589 million euros, missing analysts' average forecast of 604 million euros.

Revenue rose to 18.17 billion euros from last year's 17.14 billion, but lagged a consensus estimate of 18.37 billion euros.

The Hamburg-based producer of copper and other metals said it would increase its annual dividend to 1.60 euros per share, 10 euro cents higher than last year.

($1 = 0.8576 euros)

