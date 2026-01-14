Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium brand Audi saw a 2.9% decline in vehicle deliveries in 2025, impacted by tariffs and the competitive market environment, the company said on Wednesday.
The carmaker delivered 1.62 million vehicles, compared with 1.67 million units a year earlier and below its target of between 1.65 million and 1.75 million units.
The auto manufacturer reported a 12.2% decrease in deliveries in North America and a 5% fall in China, while it registered an increase of 4% in its home market of Germany as well as 5.5% growth in overseas and emerging markets.
The Ingolstadt-based company is facing a difficult situation as it previously cut its full year forecast twice, pressured by an adverse macroeconomic environment, restructuring costs and technological setbacks.
However, Audi deliveries rose year on year in every month starting with September, signalling an upward trend, it said.
In a further sign, 2025 orders increased by 13%, Audi added.
Global deliveries of fully electric models rose to 223,000 units, up 36%, and orders for electric models jumped around 58%.
(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, Editing by Ludwig Burger)
Vehicle delivery performance refers to the number of vehicles a manufacturer delivers to customers within a specific timeframe, often used to assess sales success and market demand.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are automobiles that are powered by electricity instead of traditional fuels, contributing to reduced emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.
Market competition refers to the rivalry among businesses to attract customers and increase sales, often influencing pricing, quality, and innovation.
A competitive market environment is characterized by many businesses vying for the same customers, leading to price competition and innovation.
