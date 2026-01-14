Audi Sees 2.9% Drop in Deliveries Amid Tariffs and Market Competition

Audi's 2025 Delivery Performance

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium brand Audi saw a 2.9% decline in vehicle deliveries in 2025, impacted by tariffs and the competitive market environment, the company said on Wednesday.

Regional Sales Analysis

The carmaker delivered 1.62 million vehicles, compared with 1.67 million units a year earlier and below its target of between 1.65 million and 1.75 million units.

Trends in Electric Vehicle Deliveries

The auto manufacturer reported a 12.2% decrease in deliveries in North America and a 5% fall in China, while it registered an increase of 4% in its home market of Germany as well as 5.5% growth in overseas and emerging markets.

Future Outlook and Orders

The Ingolstadt-based company is facing a difficult situation as it previously cut its full year forecast twice, pressured by an adverse macroeconomic environment, restructuring costs and technological setbacks.

However, Audi deliveries rose year on year in every month starting with September, signalling an upward trend, it said.

In a further sign, 2025 orders increased by 13%, Audi added.

Global deliveries of fully electric models rose to 223,000 units, up 36%, and orders for electric models jumped around 58%.

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, Editing by Ludwig Burger)