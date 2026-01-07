ASML says social media hacking claims are untrue
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
AMSTERDAM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Dutch computer chip equipment supplier ASML said on Wednesday that claims posted on social media that the company had been hacked were untrue.
"ASML is aware of a post published on BreachForums on January 6, 2026, which alleges the exposure of company information," the company said in a statement.
"Following a thorough investigation, ASML has concluded that these claims are unfounded. No ASML data was exposed in the referenced documents."
